Reports | Juventus closing in on £19 million move for Roberto Firmino

The 30-year-old has only one year left on his contract and is reportedly keen on leaving Liverpool in order to get more game-time before the start of the 2022 World Cup. That combined with other factors has seen Juventus step in and Corriere dello Sport has reported that the Old Lady are closing in on a move worth around £19 million. The Reds are open to letting Firmino leave as they believe they have enough depth to challenge Manchester City again and because Firmino has reportedly asked to leave.