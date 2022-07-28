Reports | Juventus closing in on £19 million move for Roberto Firmino
According to Corriere dello Sport, Robert Firmino is moving closer towards a £19 million move to Juventus with the Brazilian reportedly looking for game-time. The forward has enjoyed a fruitful spell at Anfield but the arrival of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota has pushed him down the pecking order.
The arrival of Diogo Jota had many fans wondering how Roberto Firmino’s role would change at Liverpool and has since seen the forward struggle for game-time. That combined with Jota’s excellent start to his career at Anfield along with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s ability to play down the middle has seen Firmino’s game-time whittle down even further. But with the arrival of Darwin Nunez this summer, reports have indicated that the forward could be on his way out now.
The 30-year-old has only one year left on his contract and is reportedly keen on leaving Liverpool in order to get more game-time before the start of the 2022 World Cup. That combined with other factors has seen Juventus step in and Corriere dello Sport has reported that the Old Lady are closing in on a move worth around £19 million. The Reds are open to letting Firmino leave as they believe they have enough depth to challenge Manchester City again and because Firmino has reportedly asked to leave.
However, negotiations are reportedly still ongoing although both sides are confident that they can get a deal done before the season starts with Firmino keen on joining Juventus. Furthermore, Corriere dello Sport has reported that the loss of Dybala has seen the Serie A side target replacements and they believe that Firmino will be able to fill that hole adequately.
