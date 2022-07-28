Reports | Cristiano Ronaldo still keen on leaving Manchester United despite talks with club

However, with Ronaldo spotted at Carrington earlier this week, it saw reports indicate that the club and the forward had talks over his future at the club. But in light of that, Sky Sports has reported that the talks made no difference to Ronaldo as his position remains unchanged. The forward still wants to leave the club but has started training again after missing pre-season due to family reasons. Despite that, the report has indicated that the Red Devils want the 37-year-old to stay at the club and are unwilling to let him leave.