Reports | Cristiano Ronaldo still keen on leaving Manchester United despite talks with club
Today at 4:40 PM
According to Sky Sports, Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave Manchester United this summer to play Champions League football despite having a long talk with the club over this future. The 37-year-old didn't show up for the club’s pre-season amidst rumours of a move to Atletico Madrid.
Following Manchester United’s spluttering end to the 2021/22 season, the Red Devils barely finished in the top six although West Ham’s final day loss ensured that the final Europa League spot was theirs. However, while Erik ten Hag’s appointment has brought in a lot of hope to the team, rumours and reports that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave has dimmed things a little. The Portuguese superstar reportedly wants to play Champions League football and is thus hell-bent on leaving the club this summer.
However, with Ronaldo spotted at Carrington earlier this week, it saw reports indicate that the club and the forward had talks over his future at the club. But in light of that, Sky Sports has reported that the talks made no difference to Ronaldo as his position remains unchanged. The forward still wants to leave the club but has started training again after missing pre-season due to family reasons. Despite that, the report has indicated that the Red Devils want the 37-year-old to stay at the club and are unwilling to let him leave.
That combined with the fact that Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have all reportedly stepped out of the race to sign him could see Ronaldo finish out the rest of his contract at Old Trafford. But the Times has revealed that the forward still believes that he is capable of playing Champions League football and wants to do so this season, and going forward.
