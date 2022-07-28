Everton confirm that they have signed Dwight McNeil in £20 million move
Today at 7:54 PM
In a statement, Everton has confirmed that they have signed former Burnley winger Dwight McNeil in a move reportedly worth around £20 million with a five-year deal in place. The 22-year-old thrived at Turf Moor since his debut in 2017, making 147 appearances for the Clarets, contributing 24 goals.
When he signed for Burnley from Manchester United’s youth academy, a lot was expected from Dwight McNeil and the young winger responded in kind over the years. However, while the 22-year-old has struggled for consistency, the same could be said about the Clarets with the club failing to live up to their standards over the last few years. But with Burnley relegated to the Championship, it has seen reports indicate that McNeil was set to leave the club in order to keep playing top-flight football.
This led to Everton and Newcastle United being linked with moves but the Athletic reported that the Toffees were the front-runners and the club has finally confirmed the move. In a statement, the Goodison Park side has revealed that they have signed McNeil for a reported £20 million fee including add-ons. Not only that, the statement confirmed that the 22-year-old has penned a five-year contract, keeping him at Goodison Park until at least 2027.
“Dwight McNeil has signed for Everton from Burnley for an undisclosed fee, the forward penning a five-year contract until the end of June 2027. The 22-year-old becomes the Blues’ third signing of the summer, following the arrival of his former Clarets teammate James Tarkowski and the loan capture of Portuguese defender Rúben Vinagre,” reads the statement.
“England Under-21 international McNeil moves to Merseyside after four years as a professional at Turf Moor, during which time he made more than 140 appearances and missed just two Premier League matches since December 2018."
“Capable of playing on either wing, McNeil finished second for most successful dribbles in the English top-flight last season with 90 and was third for the highest number of crosses (199), having been fourth and fifth respectively in the previous two campaigns.”
Officially a Blue! 🔵— Everton (@Everton) July 28, 2022
Welcome to Everton, @dwightmcneil! pic.twitter.com/3GztiWtHDb
