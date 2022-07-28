Everton confirm that they have signed Dwight McNeil in £20 million move

When he signed for Burnley from Manchester United’s youth academy, a lot was expected from Dwight McNeil and the young winger responded in kind over the years. However, while the 22-year-old has struggled for consistency, the same could be said about the Clarets with the club failing to live up to their standards over the last few years. But with Burnley relegated to the Championship, it has seen reports indicate that McNeil was set to leave the club in order to keep playing top-flight football.