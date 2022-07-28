Barcelona still have bit of work to do but they’re on right track, proclaims Javier Tebas

La Liga chief Javier Tebas has revealed that while Barcelona still has work to do to improve their salary cap, he believes that the club are on the right track despite a summer of spending. The Camp Nou side has splurged on transfers so far signing Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and a few others.

With Barcelona struggling with serious financial issues, it had many fans and critics alike wondering how the La Liga side would be able to make any moves this summer. However, the Catalan giants have managed to find a way by selling their TV rights for the next 25 years which has given them more than enough room to sign four new players so far. That includes big money moves for Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha alongside free transfers for Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie.

However, with Barcelona reportedly closing in on a move for Jules Kounde, it has many fans worried that the club may not be able to register them because of La Liga’s stringent rules. But despite that, Javier Tebas has revealed that Barcelona knows “what they have to do” but he believes that the club “are on the right track” right now. Not only that, the La Liga chief explained that the Catalan side has sold their TV share to make space for wages and new arrivals this term.

"They know what they have to do. I think that they still have a bit of work to do but they are on the right track. Ask FC Barcelona. I can say that they know the rules well and they are well aware of what they have to do. They still need to do it, but there is still some time,” Tebas said, reported Goal.

“They have sold 10 per cent of their TV rights for €207m. Then they increased that share to 25% which I think gives them some €350m more. That would be €500m and I think they have another, third lever that of around €200m. With that and if they manage to get some players to leave, this explains the possibility of these signings.

“They have been able to sell assets, which was something they needed to do, and to reduce salaries – that’s what allows them to sign,” he added.