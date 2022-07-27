West Ham sign Saussolo starlet Gianluca Scamacca in £35.5 million deal
Today at 4:17 PM
In a statement, West Ham have confirmed that they have signed Sassuolo forward Gianluca Scamacca in a deal worth around £30.5 million plus £5 million in add-ons. The 23-year-old thrived last season for the Neroverdi, scoring 16 goals in the Serie A and has signed a five-year contract.
Amidst interest from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, it saw reports indicate that Sassuolo were unwilling to let Gianluca Scamacca leave the club. That combined with a reported fee of around £50 million in play saw the Parisians eventually go another way. However, reports and rumours indicated that West Ham United had suddenly become the front-runner for Scamacca, especially after the 23-year-old’s 16-goal 2021/22 Serie A season.
Not only that, the Hammers have been eyeing a new forward this summer and believed that the Italian international would be their man. But while reports indicated that Sassuolo were still looking for a large fee, West Ham have confirmed that they have signed Scamacca in a move worth £30.5 million plus an additional £5 million in add-ons. Not only that, the Hammers revealed that the Italian has signed a five-year deal, with an option of another year.
“West Ham United is delighted to announce the signing of Italy international centre-forward Gianluca Scamacca. The 23-year-old joins the Hammers on a five-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year, for an undisclosed fee from Serie A club Sassuolo,” reads the statement.
“A towering presence at 6’5 and capable of scoring all types of goals, Scamacca is one of Europe’s top young strikers, having scored 16 Serie A goals last season and started twice for Italy in the UEFA Nations League in June.
“West Ham fought off interest from a host of top clubs to complete a deal for the Rome-born player, who has been capped seven times and is considered his country’s current and future No9.”
