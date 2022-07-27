West Ham sign Saussolo starlet Gianluca Scamacca in £35.5 million deal

Not only that, the Hammers have been eyeing a new forward this summer and believed that the Italian international would be their man. But while reports indicated that Sassuolo were still looking for a large fee, West Ham have confirmed that they have signed Scamacca in a move worth £30.5 million plus an additional £5 million in add-ons. Not only that, the Hammers revealed that the Italian has signed a five-year deal, with an option of another year.