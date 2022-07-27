Reports | Juventus eyeing loan move for Chelsea striker Timo Werner this summer
Today at 4:57 PM
According to the Guardian, Juventus are considering a loan-move for Chelsea forward Timo Werner with the German international looking for move game-time before the 2022 World Cup. The 26-year-old has struggled to thrive at Stamford Bridge, netting just 23 goals in 89 appearances since his move.
After hitting double figures for goals in all four of the seasons he spent at RB Leipzig, a lot was expected from Timo Werner when he signed for Chelsea. That was especially so after the German international thrived as a centre-forward in his final season, netting 28 goals in the Bundesliga alone. But the now 26-year-old has struggled to truly make an impact for the Blues, netting just 23 goals in the two years since he signed for the club.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
That includes just 11 goals across all competitions last term, with that dropping down from the 12 goals and 15 assists he managed in his debut season. That combined with interest from the likes of Newcastle United and Juventus have seen reports indicate that Chelsea are open to letting Werner leave especially after Raheem Sterling’s arrival. Not only that, the Guardian has reported that the Old Lady are already in talks with Chelsea over a move for Werner with the Serie A giants looking to sign reinforcements.
The club are also in talks with Atletico Madrid over a move for Alvaro Morata but Werner is the alternative option. The German is reportedly open to leaving the club as he wants more game-time before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar starts but a move could be tough given his £275,000 a week wages. But the Guardian has further reported that both Juventus and Newcastle United are looking at loan moves for Werner although Chelsea could include an option or obligation to make things permanent.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.