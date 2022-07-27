Reports | Juventus eyeing loan move for Chelsea striker Timo Werner this summer

That includes just 11 goals across all competitions last term, with that dropping down from the 12 goals and 15 assists he managed in his debut season. That combined with interest from the likes of Newcastle United and Juventus have seen reports indicate that Chelsea are open to letting Werner leave especially after Raheem Sterling’s arrival. Not only that, the Guardian has reported that the Old Lady are already in talks with Chelsea over a move for Werner with the Serie A giants looking to sign reinforcements.