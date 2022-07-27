Manchester United sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez in deal worth £57 million

In a statement, Manchester United have confirmed that they have signed Ajax star Lisandro Martinez for an initial reported fee of £48 million that could rise to £56.7 million. The 24-year-old thrived for the Dutch giants ever since his move 2019 and even won Ajax’s Player of the Year last season.

Having signed from Defensa in the summer of 2019, not a lot was expected from Lisandro Martinez but the 24-year-old thrived for the Eredivisie giants in the years since. That especially includes last season where Martinez played a crucial role for Ajax as they won the Eredivisie title. So much so, that Martinez won Ajax’s Player of the Year award for the 2021/22 season and that saw the Argentine heavily linked with a move away.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

However, while Arsenal and a few other sides were keen on a move, Manchester United have confirmed that they have signed the 24-year-old from Ajax in a move worth £48 million. That could rise to £57 million including various add-ons and United have confirmed that Martinez has signed a five year deal until 2027, with the option for a further year.

“Lisandro Martinez has completed his transfer from Ajax to Manchester United, signing a contract until June 2027, with the option to extend for a further year. The defender has made 177 career club appearances and is a full Argentina international. He has won numerous honours, including the 2021 Copa America with his country and two Eredivisie titles with Ajax,” reads the statement.

The 24-year-old admitted that he’s happy to have signed for a club as great as Manchester United and revealed that he “worked so hard to get to this moment. Not only that, Martinez revealed that it has taken a lot of work to get to this point but believes that the team combined with Erik ten Hag and the other coaches could turn the team around and find success again.

“It’s an honour to join this great football club. I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further. I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United,” Martinez told Manutd.com.

“There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it. I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there but feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at the perfect club to do this.”