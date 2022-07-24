Reports | Atletico Madrid looking to offload Antoine Griezmann to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

With Manchester United failing to make the Champions League cut at the end of the 2021/22 season, it has seen Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly unhappy with the club’s performances. So much so, that the Portuguese superstar is overly keen on leaving the club this summer in order to keep playing Champions League football before he retires. The 37-year-old believes that he is still capable of playing at that level but so far interest in the forward has been sparse.

However, reports have indicated that Atletico Madrid are looking into a move although the La Liga side are enduring financial issues of their own. But the Times has reported that in order to sign Ronaldo this summer, Atletico are looking to offload Antoine Griezmann to free up the funds. The 31-year-old signed for the club last summer on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy but struggled in his first year back with just 8 goals across all competitions.

But the Frenchman has also not attracted any suitors despite Atletico Madrid offering him to Paris Saint-Germain, who rejected the offer to sign Griezmann. Furthermore, the Times has reported that Ronaldo is open to signing for the Los Rojiblancos this summer as they can offer him Champions League football and a potential title charge this season. However, any move will need the Madrid side to let go of a few players as they need to adhere to the La Liga’s financial rules.