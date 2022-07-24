Really isn’t any kind of talk over Lucas Paqueta and only my admiration, proclaims Edu Gaspar
Today at 4:41 PM
Arsenal’s technical director Edu Gaspar has spoken about rumours linking the club with a move for Lucas Paqueta and admitted that there is no talks between the London side and Olympique Lyon. The Brazilian midfielder thrived for Lyon last season, contributing to 18 goals across all competitions.
After a fantastic season at Flamengo where he contributed to 14 goals across all competitions, it earned Lucas Paqueta a blockbuster move to AC Milan. However, the young midfielder struggled to impress with the Rossoneri and it eventually saw the club cut their losses with the Brazilian signing for Olympique Lyon. But at the French side, Paqueta has found his rythmn with the now 24-year-old contributing to 34 goals over the last two seasons.
That includes 18 goal contributions last term alone and it has seen the Brazilian heavily linked with a move to Arsenal amidst rumours that the Gunners are looking for reinforcements. However, Edu Gasper has refuted those claims and admitted that Arsenal are well stocked in the position that Paqueta does play in. But the Arsenal technical director also praised the 24-year-old and added that he has always, personally, liked the midfielder and the way he plays.
"I’m very respectful when I talk about Lucas. I’m a guy who likes him a lot, I’ve always liked him, since my time with Brazil’s national team. He’s had a great season, he was considered the best [overseas] player in the French league,” Edu said, reported Goal.
“But today, there really isn’t any kind of talk, there’s only my admiration for the player, because the squad today is, in the position he plays, I think we’re very well served in this regard."
