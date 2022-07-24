Really isn’t any kind of talk over Lucas Paqueta and only my admiration, proclaims Edu Gaspar

That includes 18 goal contributions last term alone and it has seen the Brazilian heavily linked with a move to Arsenal amidst rumours that the Gunners are looking for reinforcements. However, Edu Gasper has refuted those claims and admitted that Arsenal are well stocked in the position that Paqueta does play in. But the Arsenal technical director also praised the 24-year-old and added that he has always, personally, liked the midfielder and the way he plays.