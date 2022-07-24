Know when I'm not playing my best football and when I need to improve, asserts Marcus Rashford

In light of criticism over his performances last season, Marcus Rashford has confessed that he is his own harshest critic and knows that he endured a tough season with Manchester United last term. The 24-year-old struggled for form last term, contributing to just seven goals across all competitions.

While he missed the first few months of the season because of a shoulder surgery, a lot was expected from Marcus Rashford from the moment he returned. However, the young forward struggled to find his footing over the course of the 2020/21 season and that combined with Manchester United’s form saw both sides struggle. In the end, while the Red Devils barely finished in sixth place, Rashford endured his worst season in front of goal in years as he scored just five times across all competitions.

However, in light of criticism over the same, the 24-year-old admitted that he is his own “harshest critic and I know when I'm not playing my best football.” Not only that, Rashford added that he feels a lot more ready this time around because of the fact that he has had a proper pre-season with the team and revealed that everyone is raring to go again.

"I think it's normal when we're not performing as we should perform [that] you get criticised. It's part and parcel of the game. I've always said that I'm my own harshest critic and I know when I'm not playing my best football and I know when I need to improve. Definitely last season was a time for me to reflect on,” Rashford said, reported Sky Sports

“I've had the time off in the summer and a long pre-season, so I feel a lot more ready this season. I think it's obviously difficult when you lose. We don't like to lose and I think that's just the same for everyone as an individual.

“When you are losing games and you're not picking points, it's difficult to enjoy yourself on the pitch. Hopefully we can start the season off a lot better than that but we have to use last season as fuel to improve and to prove that we're better players than what we showed last year,” he added.