Have received offers for Frenkie de Jong but we didn’t accept them, claims Joan Laporta
Today at 4:30 PM
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has admitted that they have had bids tabled for Frenkie de Jong but haven’t accepted them as they need to talk to the Dutch international and find out what he wants. The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.
While a lot was expected from Frenkie de Jong when he first arrived, a combination of a managerial turnaround combined with other issues has seen the Dutch international struggle to cope. But with Barcelona enduring more financial difficulties this summer, it has seen the club look at selling several key stars with De Jong at the top of that list. However, while Manchester United have reportedly come to an agreement over a transfer fee, the Dutch midfielder has no inclination of leaving the Camp Nou for any club.
But Barcelona believe that De Jong’s mind can be changed in the near future and reports have indicated that the two parties are set to have a discussion over the same. That has been confirmed by Joan Laporta as he revealed that the club have “received some offers for Frenkie” but are yet to accept any of them. The Barcelona president also added that the club need to “clarify some aspects of his situation” before going forward.
“Frenkie is our player, we really like him. We received some offers for Frenkie but we didn’t accept as of now, as we want to talk with him and know exactly what he wants. We need to clarify some aspects of his situation,” Laporta told ESPN.
