We have sold so many players that I assume nobody will leave, reveals Alfred Schreuder

Despite Ajax winning the 2021/22 Eredivisie league title, the Dutch side have endured a tough summer window so far with them losing not one or two but nine players. That includes top scorer Sebastian Haller, their player of the year in Lisandro Martinez alongside Ryan Gravenberch, Andre Onana and a few other stars. But while the club have brought replacements in the form of Calvin Bassey, Brian Brobbey and a few others, some of their best stars are still linked with a move away.

That especially applies for Antony with the young Brazilian heavily touted with a move to Manchester United although so far nothing has materialized for the forward. But in light of all the players that the club have sold, Alfred Schreuder believes that Antony won’t leave as it would leave the Dutch side lacking deoth. Not only that, the Ajax boss added that if the club does see “one more key player, it wouldn’t be good for” them.

"I really think he (Antony) will stay. Of course, we have sold a lot of players now. That has not happened in recent years. We have also bought players. But we have sold so many players that I assume nobody will leave. No, we did not discuss that (about a deadline for players to leave). But we do talk to each other daily. I assume that no one is leaving. If we sell one more key player, it wouldn't be good for us,” Schreuder said, reported ESPN.