Reports | West Ham and Sassuolo reach £35.5 million agreement for Gianluca Scamacca

While Sassuolo signed Gianluca Scamacca from PSV Eindhoven in January 2017, the young forward struggled to get game-time for the Neroverdi as he was sent out on multiple loan spells. That includes time at Cremonese, PEC Zwolle, Ascoli and Genoa with Scamacca thriving at Genoa during the 2020/21 season. It saw the forward net 12 goals across all competitions for the Italian side and that saw Sassuolo put their faith in him.

Things worked out perfectly as Scamacca ended the 2021/22 season with 16 goals in his first full first season for the Neroverdi. However, the 23-year-old’s form, talent and improvement over the years has attracted a lot of attention from all across Europe with reports indicating that PSG were the frontrunners. But while the Parisians have since stepped out, Sky Sports have reported that West Ham and Sassuolo have come to an agreement over an initial £30.5 million fee plus £5 million in add-ons.

The report has indicated that the deal included a 10% sell on clause for the Neroverdi although the Hammers and Scamacca are yet to come to an agreement over personal terms. However, Sky Sports has revealed that the club believe that won’t be an issue as Scamacca is open to the move. Not only that, the report has further indicated that West Ham are still in talks with Chelsea over a move for Armando Broja but the Hammers have only budgeted for one of the two strikers.