Not sure if I want to give Cesar Azpilicueta what he wants, admits Thomas Tuchel

In light of rumours of a move away, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confessed that he doesn’t want to let Cesar Azpilicueta leave the club and added that he has to do what is best for the club. The Spaniard has spent a decade at the club and has been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer.

Having already lost both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, it has many fans worried about Cesar Azpilicueta’s future. The 32-year-old has a year left on his contract but has reportedly told the Chelsea hierarchy that he wants to leave this summer. The defender has spent a decade at the club and wants to return to Spain in order to play out his final years there with Barcelona the front-runners for his signature.

However, so far no move has materialized because reports have indicated that Barcelona have submitted offers below what Chelsea believe that Cesar Azpilicueta is worth. That has been confirmed by Thomas Tuchel and he admitted that he is not sure if he “wants to give Azpi what he wants” because of that. Not only that, the Chelsea boss added that “Barcelona don’t see him (Cesar Azpilicueta) on that level” which has made negotiations tougher.

"It's a tough question because I am not sure if I want to give Azpi what he wants. At some point it is about what we want. I just made the comparison about how much we fought for Koulibaly, who is a national team player and roughly the same age. He is a hugely important player for Napoli but we have a Spanish international who is the captain at Chelsea,” Tuchel said, reported Sky Sports.

“I see him maybe at the same level but Barcelona don't see him on that level. So I am not sure if I want to give him what he wants as he is a huge player. We don't think so much about other clubs. The focus is on us and what we need. I said that to him and I say it to you that I understand on a personal and a career level.

“But I am not only in this role to give him what he wants. I am a manager for Chelsea who wants to do what's best for Chelsea. He doesn't like it but he understands. It is tough for him because the other club is permanently on him. On September 1 when things calm down, then he can play on his highest level,” he added.