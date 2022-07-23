If Manchester United let me stay then I will stay for many more years, postulates David De Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has admitted that he would love to stay at the club until he retires but revealed that talks over a new contract hasn’t started yet. The 31-year-old has a year left on his current deal and won the club’s Player of the Season award for the 2021/22 season.

The 31-year-old is currently United’s highest earning player on a contract worth £290,000 a week but does have an option to extend the deal by a further year. However, De Gea admitted that if given the choice, then he would extend it forever as he wants to finish his career at Old Trafford. This is despite the Spaniard being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in the past and he added that Manchester is now home for him, and that “it’s a privilege, an honour to be in this club”.

“Yeah, if it’s possible. If they let me stay I will stay, for sure. I’m really comfortable, happy and hopefully before I leave we can win something more. I didn’t talk with anyone yet [about a renewal] but of course. Because I want to be here for more years,” De Gea told the Guardian.

“No. I’m just thinking about Manchester (when asked if he has any regrets over the Real Madrid move). It’s my home. It’s a privilege, an honour to be in this club. It’s one of the best things in my life. Winning or not winning, just being in this club means more than trophies. Of course, we want to win but representing United is bigger than any trophy.”

The Red Devils endured a torrid 2021/22 season as they barely finished sixth in the Premier League table, and also sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the process. However, with Erik ten Hag appointed as his replacement, hope has returned to the club and De Gea asserted that the club cannot repeat their performances from last season as it “was a disaster”.

“We cannot do the same because it was a disaster. I really hope we’re going to play much better. It was very tough, embarrassing sometimes. Some games were a mess. It was painful, unacceptable. Sometimes, you have to feel pain to go up and keep going,” he added.