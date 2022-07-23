Harry Kane would be very expensive but he’s brilliant player, proclaims Julian Nagelsmann

Having lost Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona this summer, it has many wondering who will replace the prolific Pole at Bayern Munich although the club hasn’t signed a proper replacement yet. Sadio Mane has arrived as a makeshift false nine, a role that he played last season at Liverpool but reports have indicated that the Bavarians are looking for a more permanent solution. However, with Harry Kane linked with a move, it has seen Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn reject that notion although he did admit that Kane would be the dream move.