Harry Kane would be very expensive but he’s brilliant player, proclaims Julian Nagelsmann
Today at 5:07 PM
Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann believes that Harry Kane is a brilliant center-forward but someone who would be very expensive for the Bavarian giants to sign. The 28-year-old has thrived at Tottenham over the last decade, netting 247 goals and 59 assists in 385 appearances for the club.
Having lost Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona this summer, it has many wondering who will replace the prolific Pole at Bayern Munich although the club hasn’t signed a proper replacement yet. Sadio Mane has arrived as a makeshift false nine, a role that he played last season at Liverpool but reports have indicated that the Bavarians are looking for a more permanent solution. However, with Harry Kane linked with a move, it has seen Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn reject that notion although he did admit that Kane would be the dream move.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
That has been reiterated by Julian Nagelsmann as the Bayern Munich boss admitted that while Kane is a “brilliant player” and “one of the best forwards”, he would also be very expensive for the club. But the German went onto praise the 28-year-old Tottenham striker and added that, in his opinion, Kane might be “one of two or three center-forwards who really can play as a center-forward”.
“Very expensive, that’s the problem. But a brilliant player, one of the best forwards, and perhaps one of two or three centre forwards who really can play as a centre forward. The last couple of years he did not play centre forward. Most of the time, he dropped a little bit at No.10. He is good as a No.10 as well,” Nagelsmann said, reported Goal.
"He is very strong, has a strong body and it’s possible that he would score a lot of goals in the Bundesliga, but it will be tough, I think, for Bayern Munich. We will see what will happen in the future.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Harry Kane
- Robert Lewandowski
- Julian Nagelsmann
- English Premier League
- Bundesliga
- Bayern Munich
- Tottenham Hotspur
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.