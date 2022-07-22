sport iconFootball

    Reports | West Ham in advanced talks to sign Sassuolo's Gianluca Scamacca

    Gianluca Scamacca

    Reports | West Ham in advanced talks to sign Sassuolo's Gianluca Scamacca

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:35 PM

    According to Sky Sports, West Ham United are in advanced talks with Sassuolo over a move for Gianluca Scamacca with a fee of €30 million plus add-ons in play. The 23-year-old enjoyed a superb 2021/22 season and has been heavily linked with a move to England, France and Italy this summer.

    After several loan spells away from Sassuolo, not a lot was expected from Gianluca Scamacca despite the fact that the forward contributed to 14 goals in 29 appearances in the 2020/21 season. However, the 23-year-old proved all his critics wrong as he proceeded to score 16 goals in 36 Serie A appearances for the Neroverdi. Not only that, the forward thrived in the Italian top tier and it has seen the Italian international heavily linked with a move away.

    Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly been the frontrunners for his signature but Sassuolo have been holding out for a fee well over €40 million and that saw the Ligue 1 giants sign Hugo Etikike instead. But Sky Sports has reported that West Ham United have made in-roads into a move and are now in advanced talks with Sassuolo over a potential €30 million fee plus add-ons. However, the report has indicated that while the two parties are still in talks, a deal is yet to be reached as Sassuolo want more than €30 million up front.

    But the Hammers are overly keen on signing the Italian international, who has earned 7 caps for the Azzurri, as they are looking to sign a new striker. The London side are also eyeing a move for Armando Broja but Chelsea are reportedly keen on keeping the Albanian at the club although the Hammers believing that they can tempt the Blues into selling him.

