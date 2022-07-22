Reports | Barcelona looking to offload Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong for €100 million

Despite Barcelona selling nearly 25% of their future La Liga television rights this summer to an investment firm in order to release more finances, the club still remain in financial turmoil. So much so, that the La Liga side need to sell players in order to register any new signings especially since their debt stood at just over €1.35 billion last August. However, while their situation has slowly changed, the club still need to sell players this summer with Frenkie de Jong one of their prime departures.

The former Ajax midfielder hasn’t quite hit the heights many expected at the Camp Nou and reports have heavily linked him with a move to Manchester United . But while a fee and an agreement is already in place, De Jong is reportedly unwilling to leave the club. However, Sport has reported that Barcelona are set to have talks with both Memphis Depay and De Jong soon as the club are looking to let both Dutch internationals leave.

The club are keen on recouping at least a combined fee of €100 million from the two moves and believe that the interest in the duo will see that happen. However, while Depay, who only signed for the club on a free transfer last summer, is open to leaving the club, he wants a club playing Champions League football which rules out a move to heavily linked Newcastle United. But Sport has further reported that Barcelona’s biggest task is set to be De Jong as the midfielder has no interest in leaving the club.