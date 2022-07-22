Just want to show what I can do on pitch and that’s my only target, asserts Eden Hazard
Today at 8:40 PM
Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has denied reports that he could leave the club this summer and instead revealed that his only goal is to show the fans and critics what he can do. The Belgian signed for the Los Blancos in the summer of 2019 but has endured a torrid time with injuries since.
Ever since Eden Hazard signed for Real Madrid, the Belgian has failed to impress at the Santiago Bernabeu, making just 66 appearances over the last three years. The now 31-year-old arrived to a lot of pomp and celebration in the summer of 2019 but injuries and various other issues have restricted the impact he has had on the team. Not only that, with two years left on his current contract, reports have indicated that Real Madrid are open to letting him leave.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
However, reports have also indicated that Carlo Ancelotti has plans for Hazard this season with the Italian playing the Belgian as a false nine during pre-season. Not only that, Hazard admitted that he has no intention of leaving the club and that his only target is to “show what I can do on the pitch”. The former Chelsea star also added that he has no intentions of leaving for the MLS now and wants to see out the rest of his contract.
"I want to show people that I can play in this club. It's been a few seasons that I was not playing that much, so for me... I just want to show what I can do on the pitch -- that's my only target,” Hazard said, reported ESPN.
"I don't think about that (moving to the MLS) that much now, I'm just focused. It's been three years [which have been] hard for me, so I'm just focused on this season. I still have a contract after two more years, and then we'll see. In two years I'm going to be 33, so let's see what can happen."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.