Don’t see myself having rivalry with any player to be honest, claims Sadio Mane

However, the two men have always refuted the claims that they are rivals and with Mane beating Salah to the 2022 African Player of the Year award after leaving Liverpool, that hasn’t changed. But in light of his move away, Mane admitted that there is no rivalry between him and Salah, and instead revealed that he still has a good relationship with the forward. He also added that he doesn’t see himself as having a “rivalry with any player”.