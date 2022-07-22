Don’t see myself having rivalry with any player to be honest, claims Sadio Mane
Today at 3:31 PM
Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane has refuted claims that he and Mohamed Salah are rivals and instead admitted that the media aggravated and exaggerated things. The duo spent five seasons playing together at Anfield and thrived for the Reds, winning the Premier League and Champions League.
Following Mohamed Salah’s sensational debut season at Liverpool, it saw the media hype both the Egyptian and Sadio Mane as rivals, especially with the duo sharing more than a few tiffs on the field. That combined with the fact that the two men often faced off against each other for Egypt and Senegal respectively saw the rivalry hyped up even more especially after the recent AFCON.
However, the two men have always refuted the claims that they are rivals and with Mane beating Salah to the 2022 African Player of the Year award after leaving Liverpool, that hasn’t changed. But in light of his move away, Mane admitted that there is no rivalry between him and Salah, and instead revealed that he still has a good relationship with the forward. He also added that he doesn’t see himself as having a “rivalry with any player”.
“People sometimes say there's a rivalry between me and [Salah], but you know I don’t see myself having a rivalry with any player to be honest. We have good relations, we text each other. I think the media always try to [aggravate] things,” Mane told GOAL.
“You know I don’t just have [relationships] with one player, but with every player, I’ve played with in the world. You can ask whoever you want in the club, or wherever I go. I have good relationships with all players.”
