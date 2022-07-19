Think I can help put Barcelona back at top of European football, proclaims Robert Lewandowski

With only one year left on his contract, it saw reports indicate that Robert Lewandowski was overly keen on leaving Bayern Munich . That was later confirmed by the Polish forward and he admitted that he wanted to leave the German giants for Barcelona. However, with the two clubs struggling to reach an agreement, it had many believing that Lewandowski wouldn’t leave but the situation changed as Barcelona shelled out €50 million.

The 33-year-old has signed a three year contract with the club and it has many Barcelona fans overjoyed by the move especially given Lewandowski’s credentials. They aren’t the only ones as Lewandowski admitted that he believes he can “help to put the team back at the top of European football ”. Not only that, the Polish international added that the moment he realized Barcelona were in the running, it was an easy decision for him to make to sign for them.

"It was very easy to decide to come to Barca. Barca is back. I think I can help to put the team back at the top of European football. I was speaking with Xavi and from the beginning I know [what's been on his] mind, his ideas. It was easy for me to decide to come to Barcelona because I'm the guy who wants to play, who wants to win, and I think that with Xavi it's very possible,” Lewandowski said, reported ESPN.