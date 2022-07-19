Reports | Chelsea have €55 million bid for Jules Kounde rejected by Sevilla

Ever since he signed for Sevilla from Bordeaux in the summer of 2019, Jules Kounde has slowly but steadily turned into one of the best defenders in Spain and Europe. So much so, that the 23-year-old has been a part of a transfer saga over the last two summer windows but so far no move has materialized. However, with Chelsea losing key defensive pieces this summer, it has seen the Blues step up their interest in the Frenchman.

But despite that, the club are yet to make a proper offer for the defender although Goal has reported that the situation has changed and that Chelsea have had a €55 million bid rejected. The Stamford Bridge side are keen on getting the move over the line and remain in negotiations but Sevilla are reportedly holding out for their asking price of around €65 million. The report has revealed that Chelsea are not the only horse in the race but with two years left on Kounde’s contract, Sevilla do have the upper hand.

Furthermore, Barcelona are also in the running despite their financial issues as the La Liga giants have been eyeing a move for the 23-year-old for quite sometime. However, Goal has further reported that Chelsea are confident that they can get a deal done especially with Kounde open to signing for the Premier League side this summer. Yet in order to do so, the Blues believe that they will have to come close to Sevilla’s €65 million asking price in order to beat Barcelona to the punch.