Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs one year contract extension until 2023 with AC Milan
Today at 8:20 PM
In a statement, AC Milan have confirmed that the Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a one year extension to his contract that will keep him at the club until 2023. The 40-year-old has become a key player for the club in his second spell and had become a free-agent after his contract expired in June.
With Zlatan Ibrahimovic touching 38 when he signed for AC Milan in the winter of 2019 for his second spell with the San Siro giants, few expected the Swedish international to play a key role for the club. However, the now 40-year-old has thrived for the club despite a series of fitness issues, netting 36 goals over the last two-and-a-half years. That includes 8 goals last season as the Rossoneri broke their Scudetto duck and beat Inter Milan to the 2021/22 Serie A title.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
However, with the forward currently out of action until 2023 following an operation to reconstruct his cruciate ligament, many wondered if he had played his last game for Milan. That was especially the case after Ibrahimovic’s contract expired at the end of June but the club have confirmed that the now 40-year-old has signed a one-year extension, keeping him at the San Siro until at least June 2023.
“AC Milan is pleased to announce the renewal of Zlatan Ibrahimović's contract until June 30, 2023. The Swedish forward will continue to wear the number 11 shirt,” reads the statement.
Official Statement: @Ibra_official ➡️ https://t.co/8BgZOIZ2Lv— AC Milan (@acmilan) July 18, 2022
Comunicato Ufficiale: Zlatan Ibrahimović ➡️ https://t.co/0A2sQdJppp#ReadyToLeaveAMark #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/GN44NS1cLJ
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.