Want to have best players in world and I think Lionel Messi is best in history, proclaims Xavier Asensi

While Lionel Messi ’s move to Paris Saint-Germain was met with a lot of hype and promise, the 35-year-old struggled with injuries and other issues in his debut season in France. So much so, that Messi failed to hit double figures for goals for the first time in more than 15 years as he scored just six league goals although the Argentine did net five times in seven Champions League appearances. That combined with PSG’s disappointing run in the Champions League had many worried that the team wasn’t properly gelling together.

However, rumours linking the Argentine with a move away this summer, it has many believing that PSG could very well cut their losses and let Messi leave. But the club’s chiefs have refuted those claims although Xavier Asensi believes that Inter Miami have a chance of luring the 35-year-old to the MLS. The chief business officer for Inter Miami further added that while the club wants to sign world-class players, in the end the decision does lie with Messi which could hurt their chances.

“Yes, with some caveats. You can't compare Leo Messi with any other player; he's different. Having said that, what we're looking for is to be the reference point for football in the U.S., and to do that, the important thing is the players and the show that you can put on. To do so, you need the best players, and having them is a genuine objective at this club. In terms of Leo Messi, there's him and then there's everyone else."