Reports | Shakhtar Donetsk file papers with CAS seeking €50 million in damages from FIFA
Today at 3:36 PM
According to the Athletic, Shakhtar Donetsk have filed papers in the Court of Arbitration for Sport seeking €50 million in damages from FIFA over a ruling made by them. This comes in light of FIFA’s ruling that allows foreign players in Ukraine to suspend their contracts until June 30th 2023.
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it saw the entire world stunned by the audacity but it also saw many take action, especially in the footballing world. It saw FIFA issue a ruling that allowed foreign players playing in Ukraine and Russia’s leagues to suspend their contracts unless an agreement could be struck between the club and personnel by June 30th 2022.
That decision, however, hasn’t gone down well with more than a few clubs as it has allowed players to leave on free transfers. The ruling was announced on the 21st of June and is applicable until the 30th of June 2023, and also includes foreign coaches as well. However, the decision hasn’t worked out well for Shakthar Donetsk, one of Ukraine’s top sides, as they had 14 foreign players on their books.
Out of those, five players have already left with them only getting fees for three of those and they believe that the situation won’t change. So much so, that the Athletic has reported that the club have filed papers in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and are seeking €50 million worth of damages from FIFA over the ruling.
The club’s revenue has already been destroyed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and they haven’t played a competitive game since the same but the ruling meant that they had less than a week to close sales. Not only that, the report has indicated that the ruling saw several deals fall through because players, agents and buying clubs knew they could wait until the deadline and buy players as free transfers instead.
