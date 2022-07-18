sport iconFootball

    Reports | Paulo Dybala set to undergo medical ahead of move to AS Roma

    Reports | Paulo Dybala set to undergo medical ahead of move to AS Roma

    According to the Athletic, AS Roma have come to an agreement with Paulo Dybala with the Argentine in Portugal ahead of a medical with the club. The 28-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Juventus expired at the end of June and has been linked with a move to several clubs.

    After his contract with Juventus expired, many expected Paulo Dybala to immediately find a club but things haven’t quite gone according to plan for the Argentine. Instead, while Inter Milan and Newcastle United have been linked with moves, nothing has materialized as of yet for the Argentine. However, the 28-year-old is still attracting attention from more than a few sides across Europe with AS Roma reportedly considered being the frontrunners right now.

    So much so, that DiMarzio has reported that the 28-year-old has come to an agreement with Roma over a move this summer. The transfer expert has reported that the Argentine and the Italian side have agreed to a three-year contract until 2025 and that Dybala is on his way to Portugal to undergo a medical. Jose Mourinho’s side is currently in Albufeira and the 28-year-old has reportedly already arrived there according to the Athletic.

    However, a deal is far from complete as Roma still believe that Inter Milan are in the race although the Giallorossi believe that Dybala prefers to sign for them over the Nerazzurri. But the Athletic has further reported that the presence of Jose Mourinho has pushed things over the line and Dybala will become the club’s fourth move this summer after Mile Svilar, Nemanja Matic and Zeki Celik.

