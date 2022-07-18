Reports | Paulo Dybala set to undergo medical ahead of move to AS Roma

So much so, that DiMarzio has reported that the 28-year-old has come to an agreement with Roma over a move this summer. The transfer expert has reported that the Argentine and the Italian side have agreed to a three-year contract until 2025 and that Dybala is on his way to Portugal to undergo a medical. Jose Mourinho’s side is currently in Albufeira and the 28-year-old has reportedly already arrived there according to the Athletic.