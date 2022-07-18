Reports | Bayern Munich agree to sign Matthijs de Ligt in €80 million deal from Juventus

However, with both Chelsea and Bayern Munich heavily linked with moves for the 22-year-old, reports indicated that Juventus were open to letting the defender leave. But the German giants have been considered to be the front-runners with De Ligt overly keen on signing for them. In light of that, the Guardian has reported that Juventus and Bayern have come to an agreement over an €80 million fee. The Old Lady will get a guaranteed €70 million plus €10 million in various add-ons and bonuses for the 22-year-old defender.