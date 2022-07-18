Reports | Bayern Munich agree to sign Matthijs de Ligt in €80 million deal from Juventus
Today at 2:46 PM
According to the Guardian, Bayern Munich and Juventus have come to an agreement over an €80 million deal for Matthijs de Ligt with the defender keen on signing for the club. The 22-year-old signed for Juventus in the summer of 2019 and has since made 117 appearances for the club.
Long considered to be Juventus’ long-term heir to Giorgio Chiellini, it has come as a shock to many fans that Juventus were reportedly considering selling Matthijs de Ligt this summer. The 22-year-old has slowly but steadily grown into his role at Juventus after being thrown into the deep end during his debut season and has become a fan favourite. This is despite De Ligt arriving as arguably one of the most highly rated prospects to come out of Ajax in years.
However, with both Chelsea and Bayern Munich heavily linked with moves for the 22-year-old, reports indicated that Juventus were open to letting the defender leave. But the German giants have been considered to be the front-runners with De Ligt overly keen on signing for them. In light of that, the Guardian has reported that Juventus and Bayern have come to an agreement over an €80 million fee. The Old Lady will get a guaranteed €70 million plus €10 million in various add-ons and bonuses for the 22-year-old defender.
Not only that, Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Dutch international will sign a five-year contract with the German side. Furthermore, the transfer expert has revealed that the 22-year-old is set to fly down to Munich soon in order to complete a medical and sign his new contract before the end of the week with Bayern looking to get the move wrapped up as soon as possible. The defender will become the club’s fourth move this summer after Ryan Gravenberch, Noussair Mazaroui and Sadio Mane.
Matthijs de Ligt will fly to Munich in order to undergo medical tests and sign the contract as new FC Bayern player. Deal valid until June 2027 already sent to his agent Rafaela Pimenta. 🚨🛩 #FCBayern— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022
Juventus and Bayern will sign paperworks today, €80m package. pic.twitter.com/Bdr5a7cDMy
