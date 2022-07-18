Have always said that I’m here to help this squad and will do my best for team, claims Lucas Moura
In light of Antonio Conte’s comments, Lucas Moura has admitted that he has spoken to the Italian manager and revealed that he is willing to play where the team needs him to play. The Brazilian is considered to be a forward but has been used during pre-season as a wing-back by Conte.
While Lucas Moura signed for Tottenham as a forward in the winter of 2018, the Brazilian started life in North London well but things since then haven’t gone according to plan. It has seen Moura struggle for not game-time but consistency and goals with the forward failing to hit double figures over the last three seasons. That combined with the arrival of Richarlison this summer has seen the 29-year-old drop down the pecking order at Tottenham and it has many fans wondering over his future.
However, so far during Spurs’ pre-season tour, Moura has been shockingly used as a wing-back by Antonio Conte and the Italian believes that the Brazilian has the attributes to do exactly that. Yet while there is trepidation around Moura, the 29-year-old admitted that he has spoken to Conte and knows what the Italian expects from him. Not only that, Moura added that his goal is to help the squad however he can and even if that means playing wing-back.
“He was very clear in every conversation. He said I am important for him. It’s good to know. I always talk to him about what he wants from me. What he expects from me. I am ready to give my best for the team, for him. It doesn’t matter the position on the pitch,” Moura said, reported the Athletic.
“I am here to help this squad. I always said this. I’m a team player. I will work for the team. I will do my best for the team. That’s it, that’s my mind.”
