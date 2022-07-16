sport iconFootball

    Reports | Barcelona agree to €50 million deal with Bayern Munich for Robert Lewandowski

    Robert Lewandowski

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:40 PM

    According to the Athletic, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have finally reached an agreement over a potential €50 million deal including add-ons for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish international has only one year left on his current contract in Germany and has been overly keen on leaving.

    Ever since Robert Lewandowski announced to the world that he wanted to leave Bayern Munich, it has seen the 33-year-old placed in the middle of a transfer saga that few expected. However, despite interest from all across Europe for one of the world’s best players, the Polish international admitted that he only wanted to sign for Barcelona. But with the La Liga giants struggling with severe financial issues, it has stalled any move although the situation has now changed.

    According to the Athletic, after rejecting three bids from Barcelona, Bayern Munich have finally accepted a €50 million offer from the Camp Nou side. They will get €45 million up-front with €5 million in various add-ons with the Polish international set to leave in order to undergo a medical. The report has indicated that Lewandowski and Barcelona have already agreed on personal terms, with a four-year contract in place for the 33-year-old forward.

    Furthermore, the Guardian has reported that a move could be completed as soon as this weekend with only the medical left before Lewandowski joins the team in USA. He’ll become their fourth move this summer after free transfers for Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, alongside a €55 million move for Raphinha from Leeds United.

