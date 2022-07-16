Reports | Arsenal and Manchester City reach verbal agreement over move for Oleksandr Zinchenko

While he initially signed for Manchester City as a midfielder, Pep Guardiola turned Oleksandr Zinchenko into a left-back and neither party has looked back since. While the 25-year-old does play as a midfielder for Ukraine, the depth that City have in that position has seen the versatile Ukrainian act as a backup left-back in a position where City don’t have too many options. However, Joao Cancelo’s versatility and his ability to thrive on either flank has changed the situation for City.

So much so, that reports indicated that the club are open to letting Zinchenko go this summer with more than a few English sides eyeing a move for the versatile left-back. However, reports revealed that Arsenal are the front-runners and the Guardian has reported that the Gunners have reached a verbal agreement with Manchester City over a move. The report has confirmed the presence of a fee worth around £30 million although personal terms and contract length need to be put in place.

But that, the report has indicated, won’t be an issue as Zinchenko is keen on getting regular game-time and believes that he could do exactly that at Arsenal. However, it also opens up the road for Manchester City’s potential move for Brighton and Hove Albion’s Marc Cucurella with the two clubs in negotiations over a move. Furthermore, the Guardian has reported that Mikel Arteta’s presence has played a key role in the move for Zinchenko as the left-back has worked with the Arsenal boss in the past.