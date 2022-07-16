Bayern Munich confirm that Serge Gnabry has signed contract extension until 2026

In a statement, Bayern Munich have confirmed the news that forward Serge Gnabry has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until at least 2026. The 27-year-old signed for the Bavarians in the summer of 2017 and has since made 171 appearances for the club, scoring 64 goals.

Ever since he signed for Bayern Munich, few players have thrived as much as Serge Gnabry has with the now 27-year-old contributing to 104 goals in 171 appearances. That includes a sensational 17 goals and 10 assists in the 2021/22 season despite the rumour mill spending most of its time linking the German international with a move away. However, that became even worse this summer as speculations indicated that Gnabry wanted to leave Bayern for a new challenge.

It saw interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United in the forward but the situation changed as reports indicated that Bayern had convinced the German international to stay at the club with a new contract. That has now been confirmed with the club as they revealed that the forward has signed a four-year extension, keeping him until at least 2026.

“FC Bayern have extended German international Serge Gnabry's contract until 2026. Since joining the club from Werder Bremen in 2017, the 27-year-old attacker has celebrated four Bundesliga titles, two DFB Cup successes and was a key player in the historic sextuple year, which included winning the Champions League,” reads the statement.

The 27-year-old also admitted that he spent the summer thinking about his future and made the decision that staying at Bayern Munich would be the best choice. Not only that, he added that he wants to “experience more great moments here – and nowhere else”.

"I thought a lot about what I want as a player in the coming years, and came to the conclusion that I want to stay at FC Bayern, win everything again here and experience things - in particular celebrating another Champions League title, but this time with our fans,” Gnabry told FCBayern.com.

“It's special because I get to play here with my friends at the highest level. It certainly wouldn't feel the same at a different club. I want to experience more great moments here - and nowhere else. The hunger for major honours isn't going away."