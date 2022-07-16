Armando Broja is our player and we have no interest in selling him, claims Thomas Tuchel

While he has been at Chelsea since 2009, Armando Broja has made just one senior appearance for the Blues with that coming during the 2019/20 season in the Premier League. However, the 20-year-old has spent most of his senior career playing away from Stamford Bridge with loan spells at Vitesse and Southampton , where he scored a combined 20 goals over two seasons. That includes 9 goals for the Saints last term which has attracted a lot of attention from clubs across Europe.

That includes West Ham United and Southampton with the former submitting a £30 million bid this summer to test the waters at Chelsea. But amidst rumours that the Blues are open to selling the Albanian forward, Thomas Tuchel has refuted those claims and instead admitted that they have “at the moment, no interest in selling him.” Not only that, Tuchel confirmed that Broja has suffered a small knock and it will delay his return to the club by a few days.

“Armando is our player first of all and we have, at the moment, no interest in selling him. He is here to make an impression after he was on loan in Southampton. It's good if there's interest as it shows us there's talent and potential. It shows us that he is in the position to impress and become a Chelsea player,” Tuchel said, reported the Athletic.