Reports | Manchester City decide against selling Nathan Ake to Chelsea

Following his permanent move to Bournemouth, few expected Nathan Ake to do well at the club but the defender thrived at the Cherries. So much so, that when Bournemouth got relegated at the end of the 2019/20 season, it saw Manchester City swoop in and sign the Dutch international. However, while Ake has never played a key role for City since then, the now 27-year-old is considered to be a key part of the team and has won two league titles with the club since then.