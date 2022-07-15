Reports | Manchester City decide against selling Nathan Ake to Chelsea
Today at 3:03 PM
According to the Athletic, Nathan Ake is set to remain at Manchester City after the club decided against selling the defender this summer despite personal terms being in place. The Dutch international was reportedly keen on re-signing for his former side but Chelsea never met City’s asking price.
Following his permanent move to Bournemouth, few expected Nathan Ake to do well at the club but the defender thrived at the Cherries. So much so, that when Bournemouth got relegated at the end of the 2019/20 season, it saw Manchester City swoop in and sign the Dutch international. However, while Ake has never played a key role for City since then, the now 27-year-old is considered to be a key part of the team and has won two league titles with the club since then.
But with Chelsea losing both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger this summer, it has seen the Blues consider a move for Ake alongside Presnel Kimpembe. However, while the Stamford Bridge side had come to an agreement over personal terms, reports indicated that a deal with City has been far tougher to reach. The Cityzens set a minimum £45 million asking price and Chelsea are yet to meet it, so much so that the Athletic has reported that any move for Ake is now off.
The report has indicated that City have changed their mind on selling the defender this summer as Pep Guardiola views him as a very important member of his squad. Not only that, the Guardian has reported that the club were not actively looking to let Ake go and thus weren’t going to sell unless their asking price was met this summer by any suitor.
