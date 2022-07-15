Reports | Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry come to agreement over long-term contract
Today at 5:37 PM
According to the Athletic, Serge Gnabry and Bayern Munich have finally come to an agreement over a long-term contract for the German forward. The 27-year-old has only one year left on his current contract and has been heavily linked with a move to England with Chelsea amongst his many suitors.
With Raphinha signing for Barcelona this summer, it saw Chelsea reportedly turn their eyes towards Serge Gnabry but a move for the German forward never materialized. That was because reports indicated that despite Chelsea’s lucrative contract offer, the 27-year-old was overly keen on staying at Bayern and was waiting for the right contract offer. However, with the two parties still in negotiations, reports indicated that a deal was close to fruition as Bayern are keen on keeping him.
But despite that, the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and a few others have still been linked with a move although the situation has now changed. According to the Athletic, Gnabry and Bayern Munich have finally come to an agreement over a long-term contract. The report has revealed that the German forward was tempted by the club’s latest offer and has been convinced to sign it after the German giants made a few tweaks to the wage structure.
Not only that, Bild has reported that the 27-year-old will sign a four-year deal which will keep him at the club until at least 2026 and that effectively ensures Gnabry’s stay beyond this summer. Furthermore, the Athletic has reported that an official announcement is around the corner as the club is still getting a few pieces of the deal over the line.
TRUE✅ Serge Gnabry will sign a new 4-years-contract @FCBayern @altobelli13 https://t.co/IZBQxAfrPn— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 15, 2022
