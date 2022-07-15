Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay is what I thought would happen, asserts Ander Herrera

Paris Saint-Germain star Ander Herrera has revealed that he never thought that Kylian Mbappe would leave the club on a free transfer and added that the Frenchman was always going to stay. The 23-year-old was linked with a free transfer move to Real Madrid but signed an extension with PSG.

Following the end of the 2021/22 season, the hype turned from football to transfers in an instant with Kylian Mbappe’s future at the top of the list. The Frenchman’s contract was set to expire at the end of June and the forward was set to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid and the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the 23-year-old instead produced a sensational U-turn and signed a three-year extension with the Parisians, stunning the world.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

It shocked Real Madrid and the La Liga alike with more than a few PSG fans overjoyed that their superstar was set to stay. However, Ander Herrera has admitted that he was not shocked when Mbappe did sign as he believed that the Frenchman would never leave the club. Not only that, the Spaniard added that while a team like Real Madrid are great, Mbappe is a “Parisian boy who wants to make history at his club.”

“Mbappe’s decision is in line with what I thought would happen. If he had left, I would not have been surprised, but being the greatest footballer in the history of the club, the best scorer of all time, being able to obtain the long-awaited Champions League for him, it is a huge motivation,” Herrera told COPE.

“I understand the greatness of teams like Madrid but you have to respect a Parisian boy who wants to make history at his club.”

Questions have been asked not just about Mbappe’s future but about more than a few PSG players with Herrera at the top of that list alongside Neymar. The 32-year-old does have a contract until 2024 but reports have indicated that he could leave this summer although Herrera has refuted that. Instead, the Spaniard admitted that his “family is happy” and that he “wants to continue here”.

“My family is happy and I want to continue here. We know that the press here likes to talk about PSG a lot and I know how it works. In every market, my name comes out and nothing changes. I'm happy and the idea is to stay here.

“We know that in football it's difficult to make things 100% secure, but the idea is to continue. It sells a lot to talk about PSG. My group of friends tell me what's coming out, and I read a lot of things that are not happening. I understand that there is no news every day, and the press has to talk about something,” he added.