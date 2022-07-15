Christian Eriksen signs for Manchester United on free-transfer with contract until 2025

In a statement, Manchester United have confirmed that they have signed Christian Eriksen on a free-transfer with the Danish midfielder signing a contract until 2025. The 30-year-old spent the second half of the 2021/22 season at Brentford on a six month contract and thrived for the club.

Despite a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 and then a defibrillator being fitted, Christian Eriksen continued to train and prepare to play football for the first half of the 2021/22 season. However, because of the laws in Italy, the 30-year-old left Inter Milan and signed for Brentford on a short-term contract in January 2022. That proved to be a masterstroke by Thomas Frank and the Bees as the Danish playmaker played a key role for the club as they ensured their survival in the second half of the season.

Not only that, the move allowed Eriksen to show the world that he still had what it takes which has seen the now free-agent heavily linked with a move to Tottenham and Manchester United. But while reports indicated that United had won the race, the club have only just confirmed the same. The 30-year-old joins on a free transfer and has signed a three-year contract until 2025 after no extension with Brentford could be agreed.

“Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Christian Eriksen has joined the club, signing a contract until June 2025. The midfielder has been capped 115 times for Denmark, scoring 38 goals for his country. Eriksen has played 237 games in the Premier League, registering 52 goals and 71 assists,” reads the statement.

The Danish international admitted that the lure of Manchester United attracted him because it is “a special club” and to play at Old Trafford “in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling”. Not only that, Eriksen added that Erik ten Hag’s presence also played a role as he believes in his vision for the club and how he will play a part.

“Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling. I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. He is clearly a fantastic coach,” Eriksen told Manutd.com.

“Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future. I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”