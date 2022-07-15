Biggest challenge of my career will be this season here, claims Romelu Lukaku

That combined with the 29-year-old’s failure to adapt to Thomas Tuchel’s tactics has seen Lukaku depart Stamford Bridge on loan for Inter Milan less than a year after he arrived in London. But reflecting on the move, the Belgian admitted that his leaving “was a mistake” and that he is now “happy to be wearing this jersey”. Not only that, Lukaku added that the “biggest challenge of my career” will be proving himself again at Inter Milan to the fans and everyone else.