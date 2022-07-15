Biggest challenge of my career will be this season here, claims Romelu Lukaku
Today at 3:10 PM
On-loan Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku believes that the biggest challenge he will have to face in his career will be to prove himself at the San Siro in front of the fans. The Belgian left for Chelsea last summer after two years with the Nerazzurri but struggled in his second stint with the Blues.
After a disappointing time at Manchester United, Romelu Lukaku’s move to Inter Milan proved to be exactly the palette cleanser the forward needed. He thrived in Italy, netting a sensational 64 goals in 95 appearances for the Nerazzurri over the course of two seasons and lifted the 2020/21 Serie A title with Antonio Conte at the helm. However, that earnt him a move to Chelsea again but the Belgian struggled at the club as he netted just 15 goals in his second spell for the Blues.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
That combined with the 29-year-old’s failure to adapt to Thomas Tuchel’s tactics has seen Lukaku depart Stamford Bridge on loan for Inter Milan less than a year after he arrived in London. But reflecting on the move, the Belgian admitted that his leaving “was a mistake” and that he is now “happy to be wearing this jersey”. Not only that, Lukaku added that the “biggest challenge of my career” will be proving himself again at Inter Milan to the fans and everyone else.
“The biggest challenge of my career will be this season here. I left. It was a mistake. Now I am happy to be wearing this jersey, the team knows what we need to do, it’ll be a great challenge this season and we need to continue like this,” Lukaku said, reported Goal.
“I realised last season when I was in England, just how important Inter are in the world. The club’s profile is improving on an international scale, the social media approach is really important too and you can see how we act in the locker room, in training, our hugs and jokes.
“Milan is a wonderful city and that is why I kept the old apartment when I went to London because my mother was coming here all the time and I wanted to return too.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.