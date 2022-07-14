Soumya Guguloth and Jyoti Chauhan to undergo trials at Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb

Soumya and Jyoti were chosen for the trial by Mia Medvedoski, assistant coach of ZNK Dinamo Zagreb, who underwent a trial arranged by 'Women in Sports' from June 6-11 in Kolkata. “Soumya and Jyoti have been invited by Croatia’s most famous club ZNK Dinamo Zagreb to join them for their pre-season and extended trial for assessment for a possible longer-term contract with the club," a statement from ‘Women in Sports’ said.