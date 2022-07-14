Soumya Guguloth and Jyoti Chauhan to undergo trials at Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb

Today at 12:15 PM
Soumya Guguloth and Jyoti Chauhan of India will go through a two-week trial with Croatia's top-tier team ZNK Dinamo Zagreb next month. The Croatian club invited the two to pre-season and lengthened trials for 12-15 days; meanwhile, Zagreb competes in First Division, finishing third last year.
Soumya and Jyoti were chosen for the trial by Mia Medvedoski, assistant coach of ZNK Dinamo Zagreb, who underwent a trial arranged by 'Women in Sports' from June 6-11 in Kolkata. “Soumya and Jyoti have been invited by Croatia’s most famous club ZNK Dinamo Zagreb to join them for their pre-season and extended trial for assessment for a possible longer-term contract with the club," a statement from ‘Women in Sports’ said.
Both athletes were members of the Gokulam Kerala side that was victorious in the Indian Women's League in 2022. Soumya, who was born in Telangana and will be 21 on July 18, was a member of the Indian squad that recently toured Sweden. She competed against Sweden and the United States.
Jyoti, 23, from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, has struggled to make the India squad despite being summoned to national camps in the past. She has played for her state in the Senior Nationals and is a member of Gokulam Kerala, the country's best women's club.
“Soumya is a fast winger while Jyoti is a strong striker and attacking midfielder," said Anuj Kichlu, who is a player representative of both. Dangmei Grace and Manisha Kalyan, both Indian internationals, have recently joined premier clubs in Europe. Dangmei earned a six-month contract with Uzbekistan's FC Nasaf, while Manisha inked a two-year deal with Cyprus's Apollon Ladies FC. Both previously played for Gokulam Kerala in the IWL.
