Reports | Olympique Lyon set £55 million asking price for Lucas Paqueta amidst interest

While his move to AC Milan did not quite go according to plan, a move to Olympique Lyon worked out rather perfectly for Lucas Paqueta. The 24-year-old has thrived at the French side, contributing to 34 goals in 77 appearances for the club despite their struggles over the last few years. However, that combined with his age and talent saw Lyon set a £70 million price-tag on his head. But amidst interest this summer, reports have indicated that the club could let the attacking midfielder leave.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs has reported that Lyon will consider a fee of around £55 million as they have accepted the fact that the 24-year-old midfielder wants to leave the club. However, the French side are looking for an offer worth their while from Arsenal , Newcastle United and AS Roma with the three sides said to be Paqueta’s top suitors this summer. The Gunners in particular have been chasing after reinforcements but are yet to make any permanent moves beyond Fabio Vieira.

However, Jacobs has reported that the North Londoners have no plans of getting into a bidding war and are also looking at other options, something that Newcastle United are also doing. That does allow AS Roma a clean path for Paqueta but Jose Mourinho’s side does have other targets on their mind first. Furthermore, reports have also indicated that while the 24-year-old is keen on a move to England, he would be open to going to either Italy or Spain.