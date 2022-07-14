Reports | Manchester United closing in on €50 million move for Lisandro Martinez

But Manchester United are still in the running and are now the front-runners to sign the Ajax defender as Fabrizio Romano has reported that the two parties are in talks now. United are reportedly willing to pay €50 million plus add-ons for Martinez and are set to sit down with Ajax over a payment terms and the various add-ons. Not only that, the report has revealed that the defender has picked Old Trafford as his choice with Erik ten Hag’s presence playing a key role in that.