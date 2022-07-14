Reports | Manchester United closing in on €50 million move for Lisandro Martinez
Today at 3:36 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United and Ajax are close to an agreement over a €50 million plus add-ons move for defender Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine has been heavily linked with a move this summer and the Red Devils are reportedly the frontrunners in the race to sign him.
Following an excellent 2021/22 season with Ajax where he finished as their player of the season, it has seen interest in Lisandro Martinez shoot up. The 24-year-old versatile defender has been heavily linked with a move to both Arsenal and Manchester United this summer amongst other sides but so far, no move has materialized. However, reports have indicated that Arsenal have stepped out of the running after Ajax rejected two bids from the North Londoners, the highest of which reached €50 million.
But Manchester United are still in the running and are now the front-runners to sign the Ajax defender as Fabrizio Romano has reported that the two parties are in talks now. United are reportedly willing to pay €50 million plus add-ons for Martinez and are set to sit down with Ajax over a payment terms and the various add-ons. Not only that, the report has revealed that the defender has picked Old Trafford as his choice with Erik ten Hag’s presence playing a key role in that.
However, the move is far from over but the two parties are overly keen on getting a deal done before the window closes as United also have other targets in mind. The Red Devils are looking at a deal for Antony and Frenkie de Jong but their move for the latter has stalled over reports that De Jong has no intention of leaving Barcelona for another club anytime in the near future.
