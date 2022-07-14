Ousmane Dembele re-signs with Barcelona on two-year contract until 2024
In a statement, Barcelona have confirmed that Ousmane Dembele has re-signed with the club on a two-year contract after his previous deal expired at the end of the 2021/22 season. The 25-year-old spent five years at the club before his contract expired and he was linked with a move to England.
While reports indicated that Chelsea and Manchester United were looking into a move for Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona were also in the running to re-sign their star. The 25-year-old enjoyed a fruitful 2021/22 season where he contributed to 15 goals across all competitions and it had Xavi Hernandez keen on keeping the Frenchman at the club. However, with the forward now a free-agent, reports indicated that the Camp Nou side had managed to come to an agreement with Dembele.
That has now been confirmed as Barcelona announced that the 25-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the club until 2024. That also comes with a salary reduction of 40% although reports have indicated that should Dembele meet certain performance and participation bonuses then he could earn around €10 million a year.
“ FC Barcelona and the player Ousmane Dembélé have reached an agreement for a contract until 30 June 2024. Thursday 14 July sees the following agenda: 1:15pm CEST: Private contract signing at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. 1:45pm: Public signing at the Tito Vilanova pitch. The event can be followed live on Barça TV+ all around the world and also on FC Barcelona's official digital channels,” reads the statement.
Dembélé, culer until 2024 💙❤️— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 14, 2022
