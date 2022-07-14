Ousmane Dembele re-signs with Barcelona on two-year contract until 2024

While reports indicated that Chelsea and Manchester United were looking into a move for Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona were also in the running to re-sign their star. The 25-year-old enjoyed a fruitful 2021/22 season where he contributed to 15 goals across all competitions and it had Xavi Hernandez keen on keeping the Frenchman at the club. However, with the forward now a free-agent, reports indicated that the Camp Nou side had managed to come to an agreement with Dembele.