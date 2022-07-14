For me it’s fresh start and something I’m looking forward to, claims Marcus Rashford
Today at 5:44 PM
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has revealed that working under Erik ten Hag has been like a fresh start for him, and one that he has been looking for a long time. The 24-year-old endured a tough 2021/22 season with the Red Devils as he contributed to only 7 goals across all competitions.
Ever since his debut for Manchester United, few players have been as lethal and consistent for the Red Devils as Marcus Rashford has with the now 24-year-old thriving for the club. However, Rashford missed the start of the 2021/22 season because of surgery on his shoulder, it saw the forward struggle to find his footing for the remainder of the season. That combined with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being sacked and replaced, in the interim, with Ralf Rangnick didn’t help.
In the end, both parties struggled to compete over the course of the term as the Red Devils barely finished sixth in the league. However, the appointment of Erik ten Hag has many fans hoping things will change for both parties and Rashford believes that it has started. The 24-year-old admitted that for him it has been a “fresh start” which is “something I am looking forward to”. Not only that, he added that this is the first time he has “been with the team since the beginning of pre-season” and is looking to make the most of that.
"For me, it is a fresh start, something I am looking forward to. The first two and a half weeks of training has been good. We have improved a lot and we're a lot fitter than last season. We have a lot of room for improvement. I'm in a good place right now. I am looking forward to getting more games under my belt and getting ready for the season,” Rashford said, reported Sky Sports.
"It is a lot easier to make mistakes in a team that is winning. Individually it is the same thing. It is a lot easier to come back and improve when you make mistakes in a winning team. When you are losing it is difficult. It has not been natural to have a long break, just under four weeks, a long break physical and mentally.
"It is an opportunity to refresh. I am ready to go again. This is the first year I have been with the team since the beginning [of pre-season]. I feel a lot better than usual when I go away with the national team and come back part-way through the preseason. It is important to get a fresh start. I feel fresh and ready,” he added.
