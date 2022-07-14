For me it’s fresh start and something I’m looking forward to, claims Marcus Rashford

In the end, both parties struggled to compete over the course of the term as the Red Devils barely finished sixth in the league. However, the appointment of Erik ten Hag has many fans hoping things will change for both parties and Rashford believes that it has started. The 24-year-old admitted that for him it has been a “fresh start” which is “something I am looking forward to”. Not only that, he added that this is the first time he has “been with the team since the beginning of pre-season” and is looking to make the most of that.