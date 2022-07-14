CoA sends FIFA the final draft of the AIFF Constitution

The seven-member committee had previously stated that they were unhappy with how things had turned out and that the final draught constitution "would not be a text which arose out of the agreement" during a meeting with the CoA on July 6. On June 23, the visiting FIFA-AFC delegation gave stakeholders until July 31 to adopt the national federation's constitution and until September 15 to organise elections, failing which the nation risked being expelled from the international organisation.