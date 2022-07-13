ISL 2022-23 | Former India player Gouramangi Singh joins FC Goa as Assistant Coach

Today at 4:54 PM
Gouramangi Singh is the latest addition to FC Goa’s first-team coaching staff following his appointment as Assistant Coach. He played for some of the biggest football clubs in country during his 15-year-long career and was the most decorated Indian footballer since the turn of the millennium.
“I’m delighted to join FC Goa. Knowing the Club and the quality of their game, it’s a big step in the right direction as far as my coaching career is concerned. Goa is like a second home to me, having played in the state for several years. It feels really good to be back,” Singh said to fcgoa.in.
“I spoke to Ravi (Puskur, Director of Football) and Carlos Pena (head coach) who gave me a clear idea of the Club’s project. I was able to connect well with them, and that made it quite easy for me to make up my mind about joining FC Goa.
“I played my first-ever ISL match against the Gaurs, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The stadium has a fantastic atmosphere and the fans love the Club, and I’ve experienced that first-hand as an opponent. And now, I can’t wait to start working with FC Goa and hope to contribute positively to the Club’s development.”
Ravi Puskur, the Club’s Director of Football also expressed his happiness in Gouramangi Singh’s appointment. “Gouramangi is a well-known name in Indian football that needs no introduction. In our club’s philosophy, we’ve always looked to promote up-and-coming coaching talent as part of the individual development we focus upon, and Gouramangi is no exception to that,” he said.
“The Head Coach and I spoke to him in detail and we felt he’d be a good cultural and coaching fit to the team. His vast experience in Indian football in various roles will be a significant asset to the Head Coach’s backroom staff and I’m sure with his addition, the players in the squad will also benefit from his presence and playing experience.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here