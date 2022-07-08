Reports | Manchester United submit improved €50 million bid for Lisandro Martinez
Today at 2:20 PM
According to transfer expert Mike Verweij, Manchester United have stepped up their stance in the race for Lisandro Martinez and have submitted an improved bid worth €50 million. The 24-year-old defender thrived for Ajax in the 2021/22 season and has been heavily linked with a move to England.
While Ajax signed Lisandro Martinez from Defensa in the summer of 2019, not a lot was expected from the Argentine despite there being a lot of hype around him. However, in the years since, the 24-year-old has slowly turned the tide in his favour and has played a key role in helping Ajax recover after they lost Matthijs de Ligt. Not only that, Martinez became a key cog under former manager Erik ten Hag with the Dutchman now heavily courting the defender to come to Manchester United.
However, while no move has materialized for the 24-year-old as of yet, both United and Arsenal are locked in a head-to-head battle for Martinez this summer. Both sides are overly keen on signing the defender but journalist Mike Verweij has reported that the Red Devils have tabeled an improved offer of €50 million for Martinez. The Dutch giants have been look for a fee of around that much and United have upped their earlier €45 million bid to €50 million alongside bonuses and add-ons.
It leaves the ball in Arsenal’s court as the Gunners have only submitted a bid worth around €40 million plus €5 million in add-ons and bonuses. However, the reporter has further revealed that Martinez is yet to make a decision on which club he wants to join as he is waiting for Ajax to first accept a bid from one of the two Premier League giants. The Argentine reportedly has no preference but Erik ten Hag’s presence at Old Trafford does give United a slight advantage.
