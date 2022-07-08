Reports | Manchester United submit improved €50 million bid for Lisandro Martinez

While Ajax signed Lisandro Martinez from Defensa in the summer of 2019, not a lot was expected from the Argentine despite there being a lot of hype around him. However, in the years since, the 24-year-old has slowly turned the tide in his favour and has played a key role in helping Ajax recover after they lost Matthijs de Ligt. Not only that, Martinez became a key cog under former manager Erik ten Hag with the Dutchman now heavily courting the defender to come to Manchester United.