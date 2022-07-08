Reports | Fulham and Arsenal in negotiations over potential £11 million move for Bernd Leno
According to Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg, Fulham are in talks with Arsenal over a £11 million move for goalkeeper Bernd Leno with the German international keen on signing for them. The 30-year-old has one year left on his current contract but reportedly wants to leave the Emirates this summer.
Following his move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2018, a lot was expected from Bernd Leno and the German international delivered in his first season at the club. So much so, that many Arsenal fans were overjoyed by the German’s performances for the Gunners and over the years, Leno maintained that consistency for the club. However, an injury and Aaron Ramsdale’s arrival last season saw Leno usurped as Arsenal’s number 1 and the German has struggled to find his way back since.
That combined with the fact that he has only one year left on his contract has seen reports indicate that the 30-year-old wants to leave the club in order to get more game-time. The goalkeeper wants to be a part of Hansi Flick’s 2022 Qatar World Cup squad and believes he needs regular game-time in order to do so with Fulham amongst the interested suitors. In light of that, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that the two parties are already in talks over a potential £11 million move.
The London side and Leno have already come to an agreement over a three year contract, plus a one year optional extention, and both parties happy with the deal. However, Arsenal and Fulham are yet to reach an agreement as the Gunners want at least £11 million for the German international while Fulham are looking to negotiate a lower fee.
❗️Exclusive News Bernd #Leno: Verbal agreement with Fulham about a contract until 2025 + 1 year optional. Now the clubs have to find an agreement. Arsenal demands around £10-11m transfer fee. Leno is the desired No. 1 of Fulham. He wants to join them. #FFC #Gunners @SkySportDE 🇩🇪— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 7, 2022
