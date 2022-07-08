Reports | Fulham and Arsenal in negotiations over potential £11 million move for Bernd Leno

That combined with the fact that he has only one year left on his contract has seen reports indicate that the 30-year-old wants to leave the club in order to get more game-time. The goalkeeper wants to be a part of Hansi Flick’s 2022 Qatar World Cup squad and believes he needs regular game-time in order to do so with Fulham amongst the interested suitors. In light of that, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that the two parties are already in talks over a potential £11 million move.