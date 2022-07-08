Reports | Chelsea set to battle Manchester United for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong
Today at 1:46 PM
According to reports from GOAL, Chelsea are set to enter into talks with Barcelona over the transfer of midfielder Frenkie de Jong as they look to hijack Manchester United’s interest in the Dutchman to bring him to Stamford Bridge. The Dutch midfielder is reportedly up for sale by Barcelona.
Frenkie de Jong established himself as one of the best midfielders in European football during his stint with Ajax. Barcelona won the race to secure the signing of the Dutchman in 2019 for a reported fee of €75 million. De Jong has been one of the most reliable players for the Blaugrana since signing for the club but suggestions have been made by the player and the supporters that the Dutch midfielder hasn’t been utilized according to his full potential.
Barcelona’s financial difficulties mean that the Spanish side are willing to listen to offers for the midfielder despite their public stance that the 25-year-old is not for sale. According to reports from GOAL, Chelsea have registered their interest in the Dutch midfielder as they look to battle it out against Manchester United for the star’s signing. United had earmarked De Jong as their priority signing with Erik ten Hag looking to link up with the star again as the Dutch manager aims to overhaul the squad.
It is understood that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was in Barcelona on Thursday to discuss the futures of Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, and Sergino Dest with the Spanish club offering the services of the Dutchman to the Blues sporting director. United had submitted a bid of €65 million + €20 million in add-ons last week but talks had stalled after the details of De Jong’s contract at Barcelona came to light.
The La Liga side owes €17 million in deferred payment to the Dutch international after the midfielder decided to postpone his salary during the Covid-19 pandemic. Chelsea are confident of landing a deal for the former Ajax midfielder as they can offer the prospect of Champions League football to the Dutchman. Both English clubs will look to finalize a prospective deal in the coming weeks.
