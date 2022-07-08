Reports | Chelsea set to battle Manchester United for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona’s financial difficulties mean that the Spanish side are willing to listen to offers for the midfielder despite their public stance that the 25-year-old is not for sale. According to reports from GOAL, Chelsea have registered their interest in the Dutch midfielder as they look to battle it out against Manchester United for the star’s signing. United had earmarked De Jong as their priority signing with Erik ten Hag looking to link up with the star again as the Dutch manager aims to overhaul the squad.