Relieved because situation wasn't good for me or club, reveals Danny Drinkwater

Former Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has admitted that he is relieved to end his nightmare spell with the Blues after only making 23 appearances across all competitions in five years at the club. The English midfielder left the London club after his contract expired at the end of June.

Chelsea signed Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City in the summer of 2017 on a five-year contract for a reported fee of £35 million as they aimed to reinforce their midfield. The Blues looked to pair N'Golo Kanté and the Englishman together again after the duo enjoyed a successful season with Leicester City in a sensational 2015-16 campaign as the Foxes won the Premier League title.

It didn’t go according to plan for the midfielder at Chelsea as he was deemed surplus to requirements by then manager Maurizio Sarri and the England international struggled to feature for his new side. It would see Drinkwater finish his time at Chelsea with only 23 appearances while scoring a solitary goal across all competitions in the span of five years.

Drinkwater underwent several loan spells to clubs such as Aston Villa, Burnley, Reading, and even to Turkish side Kasimpasa within the timeframe although he was unable to cement a spot in the squad for himself. The former Leicester star’s contract with Chelsea expired at the end of June and the midfielder is free to begin a new lease of life at his next destination. Drinkwater admitted that he was relieved to leave Chelsea after a turbulent spell at the club.

"I'm relieved, because it's clear it wasn't a situation that was good for me or the club. I'm angry because of how it's gone and how I was treated - not bitter though, what ifs. It was a long time coming. It feels like 'what have you thrown those five years away?'” Drinkwater told Sky Sports.

"If you'd stayed at Leicester, if you didn't get injured and if the club treated you differently. They're all ifs. It's frustrating. I still kick myself for it. But on the other side, am I going to keep kicking myself, because I can't change it,” he added.