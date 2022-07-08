Look back at Barcelona spell with a sense of pride, admits Luuk de Jong

Former Barcelona striker Luuk de Jong has revealed that he was honoured to get the chance to play for the Spanish giants while also reflecting fondly of the time the Camp Nou in its full glory sang his name to express their support towards the star. The striker rejoined PSV from Sevilla this summer.

Lukk de Jong had cemented his status as one of the best big-game players during his time in Spain with Sevilla and Barcelona. The Dutch striker was instrumental for Sevilla during their Europa League triumph in the 2019-20 season as he scored two goals in the semi-finals against Manchester United and then subsequently went on to decide the finals for his side by adding another brace.

The 31-year-old earned a loan move to Barcelona on transfer deadline day last summer as Ronald Koeman aimed to bolster his attacking options after the departures of Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi. Despite his signing being met with resistance from the Barcelona faithful, De Jong endeared himself to the fans with his work-rate and decisive goals against Espanyol, Levante, and Valencia.

Yet despite that, the Barcelona hierarchy decided to not extend his loan spell at the club and the Netherlands international has returned to familiar territory as he sealed a move back to PSV. De Jong reflected on his time at Barcelona with fondness and expressed his gratitude for having such a valuable experience in his playing career.

“I have been a Barcelona player and at one point a full Camp Nou shouted my name. Yes, then you can look back with a sense of pride.Of course the first half of the season was difficult, but the whole situation was difficult within the club. That was not easy, not even for myself,” De Jong told Algemeen Dagblad.

"I chose to stay and just keep fighting, to make it a good year at Barcelona and I think that worked out very well. If you warmed up during the second half of the season, the fans would start shouting your name. Those were goosebumps moments,” he further explained to ESPN.