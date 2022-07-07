Signed for Arsenal because I trust in Mikel Arteta and the club, proclaims Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal’s new signing Gabriel Jesus has admitted that he signed for the North Londoners because of his trust in the club, manager Mikel Arteta and the team in place. The 25-year-old also added that he wants to win trophies with the Gunners and believes that they will so at the end of this season.

While Arsenal did tie Eddie Nketiah to a new contract, the fact that both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club in the space of six-months had many fans concerned. However, with the Gunners linked to some of the most exciting and prolific forwards in world football, it changed the atmosphere around the club. In the end, the North Londoners signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, a move that has many fans and critics alike excited at what could happen.

The 25-year-old had done well at Manchester City and won several trophies during his spell in Manchester but was convinced enough by the project at Arsenal that he decided to leave. Not only that, Jesus admitted that Arteta and Edu convinced him over the same and that he trusts in not just the Spaniard but also in the club and the squad they have. He also added that he believes the team will win something at the end of this season.

“In my life, I always liked projects. When Edu came to talk to me, I was so happy with the ideas of the club. The way they want to go, the things they want to do. Then I was pretty sure I would come to Arsenal. But after I talked to Mikel, I was 100 per cent sure. Because I trust in him. Because I trust in this big club. And I trust in myself and the players as well. There is a lot of talent here. Very good players. And young players. Like me, I'm still young. So everyone is together in this. Like a family,” Jesus told Goal.

"That is what I want. I have already worked with Mikel, so I I know his ideas a little bit. I know the way he wants to play. I think it is quite similar to Pep Guardiola and I think that fits well. I’ve come to try to help the guys and I’ll try to learn with them as well. As a family. I am so happy with the group. It was good to see everyone when I joined the club for the first day. It is a big family here. We are going to play well, train well and at the end of the season, I am pretty sure, we are going to win something.”

The 25-year-old has won trophies and titles at his last two clubs, and further admitted that winning something with Arsenal is a goal. But first, Jesus revealed that his goal right now is to “adapt to the club, adapt with the players” and find his feet again at a new team before aiming higher.

“First of all, [I need] to adapt. Adapt to the club, adapt with the players, the way they play and the way they are. After this, everything else will come naturally. This is football. Football is the same everywhere. Then at the end of the season I want to win something. Win trophies. Like everybody here at Arsenal. That is the only way to make myself a name in the history of this big club.

“It is a big club with a big project. When Edu explained to me what they want for the future, I was so excited to join Arsenal because I love the project. I want to win trophies. I want to win everything,” he added.